Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 8,407 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,971,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MLCO. CLSA raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $17.64 on Monday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12 month low of $14.18 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $518.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.33 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 37.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

