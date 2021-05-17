Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.26 Million Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,486 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,031 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Kwmg LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Juniper Networks by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,822,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $288,632,000 after buying an additional 3,585,412 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 26,313 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 246,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 94,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $45,930.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,622 shares in the company, valued at $43,566.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $155,685.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,852.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,746 shares of company stock worth $3,573,621 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $26.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $27.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

