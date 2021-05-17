Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 30.2% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Globe Life by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 91,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the first quarter valued at $2,388,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.20.

GL stock opened at $106.43 on Monday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.31 and a 52 week high of $108.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

In other news, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $1,506,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,815,039.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $1,253,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,211,840.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,150 shares of company stock valued at $21,204,809 in the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

