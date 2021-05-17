Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 15.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,528 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLPI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.14.

GLPI opened at $45.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.58%.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,546.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

