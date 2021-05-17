Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) PT Lowered to $55.00

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZYME. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Zymeworks from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zymeworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zymeworks has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.50.

NYSE:ZYME opened at $28.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.75. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kathryn O’driscoll sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $27,289.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,704.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $49,803.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,765.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,121 shares of company stock valued at $276,979 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

