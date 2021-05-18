-$0.04 EPS Expected for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.01. Mattel posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mattel.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.04 million. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

NASDAQ MAT traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,706. Mattel has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,084.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,346,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,654,000 after purchasing an additional 176,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,157,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,735,000 after purchasing an additional 480,572 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 13,276,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,985 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 30.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,153,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,365,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,958,000 after purchasing an additional 108,340 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mattel (MAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.