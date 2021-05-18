-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) will post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.05). Medicenna Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Medicenna Therapeutics.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

Shares of MDNA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.42. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,608. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.06. The firm has a market cap of $183.13 million, a PE ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.39. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $6.84.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,910,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,526,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $503,000. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

Earnings History and Estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA)

