$0.09 EPS Expected for FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) This Quarter

Analysts expect FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) to report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for FireEye’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. FireEye also reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that FireEye will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. FireEye’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

FEYE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their target price on FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

FireEye stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.00. The company had a trading volume of 115,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,941,662. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. FireEye has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average is $19.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $817,779.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,873.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $3,009,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,311,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,430,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,532,065 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FireEye in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in FireEye in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FireEye by 7,751.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FireEye in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FireEye in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

