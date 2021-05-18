$0.37 EPS Expected for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) This Quarter

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to announce $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.37. CareTrust REIT posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.78.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.11. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.94%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,573,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,968,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,729,000 after acquiring an additional 757,739 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,006,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,786,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,600,000 after acquiring an additional 522,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Earnings History and Estimates for CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

