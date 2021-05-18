$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will report earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Gildan Activewear posted earnings per share of ($0.99) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 153.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GIL shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 11,160,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $312,603,000 after buying an additional 32,655 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,851,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $247,935,000 after purchasing an additional 34,354 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 436.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,933,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640,446 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,849,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,535,000 after buying an additional 59,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,151,000. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $35.79. 7,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Earnings History and Estimates for Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL)

Comments


