-$0.57 EPS Expected for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to post ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Clovis Oncology reported earnings per share of ($1.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.99). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($0.84). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clovis Oncology.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.08.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:CLVS traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.66. 156,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,682,827. The company has a market capitalization of $591.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.10. Clovis Oncology has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.91.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $44,128.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its position in Clovis Oncology by 0.3% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 4,484,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Clovis Oncology by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,256,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,829,000 after purchasing an additional 408,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clovis Oncology by 22.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,655,000 after purchasing an additional 309,477 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Clovis Oncology by 191.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 560,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 368,716 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Clovis Oncology by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 107,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.