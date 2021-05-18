$0.61 EPS Expected for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Restaurant Brands International reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Restaurant Brands International.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

QSR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stephens raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.32.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $621,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,300,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 65,784 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $3,967,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,100,960.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 707,733 shares of company stock worth $45,575,826. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,862,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,397,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 161,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE QSR traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $67.70. 76,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,015. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.07 and a 200-day moving average of $62.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.94%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.