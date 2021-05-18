$0.68 EPS Expected for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Electronic Arts reported earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year earnings of $6.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $6.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $7.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.46.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $107,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $833,572.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,940.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,749,962 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,915,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,785,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,202 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 75.6% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA opened at $137.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

