$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) This Quarter

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.79. Bank of America posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $3.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.26.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,039,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,476,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,155 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $2,901,869,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Bank of America by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.16. 37,860,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,470,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $361.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.66. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $42.95.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

