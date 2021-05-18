$0.85 EPS Expected for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $1.04. Meta Financial Group posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Meta Financial Group.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CASH. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Meta Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $50.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,252. Meta Financial Group has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.40 and a 200-day moving average of $40.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $108,457.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,868.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,211,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,351,067. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASH. Brookside Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $17,881,000. Platt Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 274.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 317,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,381,000 after buying an additional 232,600 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $3,901,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meta Financial Group (CASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.