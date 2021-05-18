$0.86 EPS Expected for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.87. Realty Income also posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on O. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,178,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,231. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.37. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $50.82 and a fifty-two week high of $71.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.94%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $219,493,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,131,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,369 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,607,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,290,000 after buying an additional 1,672,570 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in Realty Income by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,853,000 after buying an additional 944,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,819,000 after buying an additional 785,327 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

