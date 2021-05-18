$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Kroger’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the lowest is $0.81. The Kroger reported earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that The Kroger will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Kroger.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on KR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

Shares of KR traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.13. The company had a trading volume of 308,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,459,475. The Kroger has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.06. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $75,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,730 shares of company stock worth $3,089,241 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in The Kroger by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 4.1% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 3.3% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in The Kroger by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its position in The Kroger by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

