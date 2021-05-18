$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) This Quarter

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Kroger’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the lowest is $0.81. The Kroger reported earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that The Kroger will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Kroger.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on KR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

Shares of KR traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.13. The company had a trading volume of 308,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,459,475. The Kroger has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.06. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $75,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,730 shares of company stock worth $3,089,241 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in The Kroger by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 4.1% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 3.3% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in The Kroger by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its position in The Kroger by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Kroger (KR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Kroger (NYSE:KR)

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit