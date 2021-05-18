-$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will post ($1.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.82) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.83). Live Nation Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($2.67) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($3.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.14) to ($1.95). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

Shares of NYSE:LYV traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.06. 86,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,338,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.48. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $42.21 and a 1 year high of $94.63.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $7,146,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,285,441.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $7,542,050.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 915,769 shares in the company, valued at $81,256,183.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,369 shares of company stock worth $37,596,584 over the last quarter. 5.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,156,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,865,000 after acquiring an additional 60,079 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,554 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,360,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,230,000 after acquiring an additional 76,155 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,339,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,370,000 after acquiring an additional 105,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,979,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

