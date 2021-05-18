$1.37 EPS Expected for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) will announce $1.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standex International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the lowest is $1.35. Standex International reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex International will report full-year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Standex International had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Standex International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Standex International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

SXI traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.77. 156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 72.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.77. Standex International has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $108.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Standex International’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

In other news, VP James A. Hooven sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $52,687.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,949 shares in the company, valued at $476,687.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,087,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Standex International during the fourth quarter worth about $611,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Standex International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Standex International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 436,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,690,000 after buying an additional 35,674 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Standex International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Standex International by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

