$1.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) will announce $1.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.91 billion and the lowest is $1.75 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year sales of $7.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $7.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $106.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $56.03 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 28.89%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total value of $1,504,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,828 shares of company stock worth $3,769,291. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

