$1.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to post sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.11 billion. Huntsman reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year sales of $7.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.81 billion to $8.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $8.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HUN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Huntsman by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,892,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,681,000 after acquiring an additional 856,885 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Huntsman by 40.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,849,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,131 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Huntsman by 16.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,210,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,571,000 after acquiring an additional 464,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Huntsman by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,085,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,563,000 after acquiring an additional 282,295 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Huntsman by 1.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,887,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,238,000 after acquiring an additional 49,493 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HUN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,043,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,292. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

