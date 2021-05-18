10,000 Shares in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Bought by Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd

Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CROX. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.40.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,194,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,116 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,767.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 111,016 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,025 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $103.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $109.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

