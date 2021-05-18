1,013 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Bought by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XMMO. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000.

XMMO opened at $81.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.56. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $89.13.

