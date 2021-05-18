11,119 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Bought by FMA Advisory Inc.

FMA Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,119 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DHI traded down $1.61 on Tuesday, hitting $94.04. 66,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,238,767. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.32. The company has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.57 and a 1-year high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.14.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $37,222.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,385. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,096 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

