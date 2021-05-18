1,307 Shares in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter valued at about $434,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 103.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000.

NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $44.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.61 and its 200-day moving average is $43.31. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $62.94.

