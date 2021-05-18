$150.58 Million in Sales Expected for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) will post sales of $150.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SJW Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $151.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.16 million. SJW Group posted sales of $147.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full year sales of $572.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $570.40 million to $574.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $596.79 million, with estimates ranging from $593.00 million to $600.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.40 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SJW. TheStreet downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

SJW traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $63.32. 85,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.89 and its 200 day moving average is $65.66. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.27 and a fifty-two week high of $71.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 76.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 14,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 29.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

