$2.19 Billion in Sales Expected for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) This Quarter

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) to report sales of $2.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.21 billion. American Tower posted sales of $1.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year sales of $8.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.65 billion to $9.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.06 billion to $10.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.83.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,201 shares of company stock valued at $15,374,386 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMT opened at $245.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.32. The firm has a market cap of $111.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.13, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.17%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

