$2.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.86 and the lowest is $2.00. The Travelers Companies reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,300%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full-year earnings of $11.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.70 to $12.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $13.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Travelers Companies.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Argus upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.25.

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,506,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,825,187.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,363,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,838 shares of company stock worth $23,372,974 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRV traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.31. The company had a trading volume of 36,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,239. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.69. The company has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $92.93 and a 1 year high of $162.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Travelers Companies (TRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.