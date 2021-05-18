22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Shares Up 10.2%

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) shares shot up 10.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.43. 107,401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,314,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

In related news, Director Roger D. O’brien acquired 52,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $149,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,577.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Mish acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $48,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XXII. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,420,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,154,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,656,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after acquiring an additional 403,333 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 267.2% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 505,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 368,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 2,567.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 380,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 366,026 shares during the last quarter.

About 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

22nd Century Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops plant-based solutions for the life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

