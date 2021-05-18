$267.07 Million in Sales Expected for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) will report sales of $267.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $267.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $267.29 million. Silicon Laboratories reported sales of $207.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SLAB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1,993.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $124.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 414.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

