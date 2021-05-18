2,877 Shares in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 48,225 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 29,618 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 12,609 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Tilly’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Tilly’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.77 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12. Tilly’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $177.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.37 million. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

In related news, insider Jonathon David Kosoff sold 12,500 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $155,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 32,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $396,656.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,383.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,644 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,957 in the last 90 days. 28.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tilly’s Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.