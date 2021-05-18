$29.50 Million in Sales Expected for FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) will post sales of $29.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.10 million and the highest is $29.90 million. FS Bancorp reported sales of $31.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year sales of $119.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $118.10 million to $120.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $116.70 million, with estimates ranging from $115.80 million to $117.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.91. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 25.17%.

FSBW has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of FS Bancorp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

FSBW traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $70.21. 149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,635. FS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $73.62. The stock has a market cap of $296.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.01%.

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph C. Adams sold 19,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $1,322,215.20. Insiders sold 34,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,315 in the last three months. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSBW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 423.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 15,091 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 7.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after acquiring an additional 28,487 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

