304,661 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 304,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,832,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $54,631,497.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,735.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.23. 41,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,962,137. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.94 and its 200-day moving average is $57.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $87.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.97 and a 52 week high of $62.90.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

