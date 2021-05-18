$317.41 Million in Sales Expected for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will report $317.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $312.20 million to $320.56 million. Green Dot reported sales of $300.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.07 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on GDOT. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.08.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 56,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $2,833,643.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $211,626.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $148,800.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,645.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,290 shares of company stock worth $14,336,093. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 81.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 92,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,181,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 313,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,504,000 after purchasing an additional 44,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 80,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDOT traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.68. 12,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,879. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.67. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $64.97.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

