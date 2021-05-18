334,793 Shares in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Purchased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 334,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,043,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Trimble by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,845,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,070,000 after acquiring an additional 16,875 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Trimble by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 69,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Trimble by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $76.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.89 and a fifty-two week high of $84.86.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.31 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

In other Trimble news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.