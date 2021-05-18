377 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Purchased by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $7,210,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 538,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,475,000 after acquiring an additional 100,492 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Align Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $833,524,000 after acquiring an additional 48,077 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ALGN. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.75.

Shares of ALGN opened at $559.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.00 and a 1 year high of $647.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $582.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $541.99.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total transaction of $2,993,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,551,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,135 shares of company stock worth $9,497,094. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

