$388.32 Million in Sales Expected for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to post sales of $388.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $379.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $397.37 million. NuStar Energy reported sales of $339.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $361.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.71 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 25.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of NS stock opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. NuStar Energy has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average of $16.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 79,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 52,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $614,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,280,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,967,000 after acquiring an additional 13,037 shares during the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

