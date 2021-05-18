3M (NYSE:MMM) Announces $1.48 Quarterly Dividend

3M (NYSE:MMM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 1.48 per share by the conglomerate on Saturday, June 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

3M has raised its dividend payment by 25.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 59 consecutive years. 3M has a dividend payout ratio of 60.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect 3M to earn $9.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.3%.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM opened at $205.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 12 month low of $142.51 and a 12 month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. 3M’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,271 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.