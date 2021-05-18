3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $34,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in 3M by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 149,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,187,000 after acquiring an additional 18,918 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in 3M by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in 3M by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in 3M by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 78,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after acquiring an additional 15,574 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in 3M by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $205.11 on Tuesday. 3M has a 12-month low of $142.51 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $118.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,271. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMM. Citigroup boosted their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

