4,410 Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Purchased by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,347,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,371,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,144,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,021,000 after acquiring an additional 564,815 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,843,000 after acquiring an additional 559,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,033,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,910,000 after acquiring an additional 549,774 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Bank of America began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.48. The company had a trading volume of 25,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,965. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.35 and its 200-day moving average is $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.