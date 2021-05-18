$454.65 Million in Sales Expected for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) will announce $454.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $450.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $459.91 million. Redfin posted sales of $213.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Redfin.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RDFN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Redfin in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.87.

NASDAQ:RDFN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,658. Redfin has a 12-month low of $25.64 and a 12-month high of $98.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.48 and a beta of 1.96.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $490,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,408,140.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $4,540,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,668,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,191,565.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,660,843 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 211.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 62.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redfin (RDFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.