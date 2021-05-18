4imprint Group’s (FOUR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.88% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on 4imprint Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,800 ($36.58).

Shares of FOUR traded up GBX 245 ($3.20) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,545 ($33.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,155. 4imprint Group has a one year low of GBX 1,691.41 ($22.10) and a one year high of GBX 2,900 ($37.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £714.79 million and a PE ratio of 326.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,383 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,450.66.

In other news, insider Charles John Brady acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,486 ($32.48) per share, for a total transaction of £24,860 ($32,479.75). Also, insider Kevin Lyons-Tarr sold 1,806 shares of 4imprint Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,465 ($32.21), for a total value of £44,517.90 ($58,162.92).

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

