5,000 Shares in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Purchased by BigSur Wealth Management LLC

BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 239,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,211 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $345,197.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AB traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.68. 395,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,617. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $46.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

