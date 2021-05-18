$511.40 Million in Sales Expected for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) will report sales of $511.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $509.30 million and the highest is $515.00 million. Stitch Fix posted sales of $371.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stitch Fix.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on SFIX. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Stitch Fix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.36.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 4,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $215,867.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,439.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,035 shares of company stock valued at $15,997,152. 45.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 21,153 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SFIX traded up $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $44.84. 1,923,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,705,474. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -78.67 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.71 and a 200-day moving average of $57.48. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stitch Fix (SFIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.