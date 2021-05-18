$575.16 Million in Sales Expected for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) will report $575.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $557.26 million to $599.12 million. AdaptHealth reported sales of $232.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year sales of $2.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. AdaptHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.68.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.53. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -401.77.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $265,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,071.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,047,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 250,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,309,473.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

