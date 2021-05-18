$679.50 Million in Sales Expected for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will post sales of $679.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for IDEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $696.90 million and the lowest is $655.40 million. IDEX reported sales of $561.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year sales of $2.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share.

IEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.44.

IEX stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $221.38. The stock had a trading volume of 352,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,159. IDEX has a one year low of $145.85 and a one year high of $235.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,872. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,178,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in IDEX by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in IDEX by 26.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,161,000 after buying an additional 13,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

