$7.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will post sales of $7.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.74 billion and the lowest is $6.50 billion. Enterprise Products Partners posted sales of $5.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full year sales of $30.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.46 billion to $33.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $31.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.43 billion to $34.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $1,817,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,172,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,742,000 after acquiring an additional 145,827 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,150,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,542,000 after acquiring an additional 88,672 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 52,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 21,697 shares during the period. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,444,203. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.37. The company has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 83.72%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

