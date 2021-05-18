70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) Raised to “Outperform Overweight” at National Bank Financial

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

70489 has a 12-month low of C$18.00 and a 12-month high of C$25.67.

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$561.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$545.53 million.

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

