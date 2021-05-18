889 Shares in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter.

DVYE opened at $39.77 on Tuesday. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $29.14 and a 12-month high of $40.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.57.

