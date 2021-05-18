8,919 Shares in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XRX. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Xerox by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 99,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Xerox in the first quarter worth about $1,586,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Xerox by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new position in Xerox in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xerox in the fourth quarter worth about $1,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $26.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $43.50.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

